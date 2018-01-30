Barcelona Sign Arsenal Youth Player McGuane

Marcus McGuane has joined Barcelona from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old has completed a medical in Spain and signed a contract that includes a release clause of €25million.

A dream come true. Today I signed for the biggest club in the world and tomorrow I start work. What a special day it has been for me and my family. Now I am ready to start this new chapter and challenge🔴🔵 @FCBarcelona @FCBarcelonaB #ForçaBarça #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/fHsOb8z6nM — Marcus McGuane (@marcusmcguane58) January 30, 2018

The midfielder, who had been at Arsenal since the age of six, made his first two senior appearances under manager Arsene Wenger in Europa League group-stage matches against BATE and Red Star Belgrade this season.

McGuane, an England youth international, will join Barca's B team with a view to earning a spot in the first-team squad in future.

"We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona," Arsenal said in a statement.

"The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."