Barcelona Sign Arsenal Youth Player McGuane

Barcelona pay the €25million release clause for 18-year-old Arsenal midfielder Marcus McGuane.

Marcus McGuane has joined Barcelona from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old has completed a medical in Spain and signed a contract that includes a release clause of €25million.

The midfielder, who had been at Arsenal since the age of six, made his first two senior appearances under manager Arsene Wenger in Europa League group-stage matches against BATE and Red Star Belgrade this season.

McGuane, an England youth international, will join Barca's B team with a view to earning a spot in the first-team squad in future.

"We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona," Arsenal said in a statement.

"The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

 

