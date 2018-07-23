Barcelona Loan Douglas To Sivasspor

Barcelona full-back Douglas will spend his third season out on loan in 2018-19 after the LaLiga champions agreed a deal with Sivasspor.

The Brazilian has only made eight appearances for Barca since arriving from Sao Paulo in 2014, instead plying his trade away from Camp Nou.

[BREAKING] Best of luck to Douglas, who is heading to Sivasspor on loan.https://t.co/b9xFJPd2Pu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2018

He made 21 appearances for Sporting Gijon in 2016-17 and another 10 last season at Benfica.

Douglas will hope to play more in Turkey as Sivasspor look to improve on their seventh-placed finish in the Super Lig in 2017-18.