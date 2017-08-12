On Demand
LaLiga
Reuters

Barcelona finalise deal for Paulinho

As fans await news on potential Phillipe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele deals, Barcelona appear set to announce €40m signing of Pulinho.

As a summer transfer window marked most notably by losses and missteps comes to a close, it appears Barcelona have finally made another signing - though it may not be the name fans are hoping to read.

According to multiple reports in Spanish media, Barcelona are set to complete a $47.3m deal to bring Brazilian international and Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho to Camp Nou.

It is believed that money included in the deal is a payment of Paulinho's contract release clause, and not a transfer fee payment to his Chinese Super League club.

The long-time target of Barcelona will reportedly sign a new four-year deal, earning $5.9m per year - a $2.4m reduction in wages at Guangzhou Evergrande.

Once official, the announcement would come at a time when Barcelona fans are glued to their news feeds, awaiting the latest on potential Neymar replacements in Liverpool's Phillipe Coutinho or Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.

 

 

