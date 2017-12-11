Barcelona Director Guillermo Amor Expects Javier Mascherano Decision Soon

Javier Mascherano's Barcelona future will be sorted out "soon" according to director Guillermo Amor.

The Argentina international's contract at Camp Nou still has 18 months to run but he has suggested he could leave the Catalan giants after falling down the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde.

Mascherano, who has been struggling with injuries, has seen his playing time significantly reduced in 2017-18, making just 10 appearances in all competitions.

He has suggested a move back to Argentina could be on the cards at the end of the current campaign, while Valverde has stressed his desire to keep the 33-year-old.

Exactly what will happen with Mascherano remains uncertain as the transfer window prepares to open in January, but Amor says it will soon become clear.

🏃❄️ Training with all the available first team players at the Ciutat Esportiva. Rafinha, Dembélé, Iniesta and Mascherano spend part of session with the rest of the squad. David Costas from Barça B also takes part 🔴🔵 #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/PsRn5X9oiq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 8, 2017

"What happens with Mascherano we will see soon," he told Movistar.

"We have to see the movements and how everything happens.

"Mascherano is a captain, he is a winner and he is very important for us, when he plays and when he does not play, when he is injured or on the bench."

Since moving to Barca from Liverpool in 2010 Mascherano has won four LaLiga titles, as many Copa del Rey and two Champions League crowns.