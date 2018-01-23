Barcelona Confirm Mascherano Departure

Javier Mascherano will leave Barcelona after seven and a half seasons at Camp Nou, the Catalan club have confirmed.

From the club's official announcement:

"Mascherano arrived from Liverpool and was presented to the fans and media on 30 August 2010. In seven and a half years at the club, he’s won 18 official titles as part of one of the most glittering eras in its history. He made 334 official appearances under five different coaches: Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino, Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde."

A tribute for the departing Argentina international included the following message:

"Javier Mascherano is leaving Barça, but he does so with a great record and good standing among Barça fans. A special player with great charisma, he has been one of the leaders of the dressing room during more than seven seasons in which he has defended the colours of FC Barcelona."