Barcelona Can Still Challenge For Trophies Believes Xavi

Xavi is confident that Barcelona can still challenge for trophies despite the loss of Neymar to PSG.

"No - Barca will always be one of the favourites to win all possible trophies," he added.

"We have [Lionel] Messi, the best player in the world; [Luis] Suarez, the best striker; [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets, [Andres] Iniesta, the best in their positions.

"[Ernesto] Valverde is a good choice, too. If Barca spend well this summer, they can win everything."

Xavi is now looking to head into coaching as he concludes his playing career with Al Sadd this season.

"This is my last season as a player, here in Qatar," he said. "I'm 38 and, even though I feel good physically, it's time to say goodbye. I'm going to be a coach; that's what attracts me the most."