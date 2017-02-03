Atletico Madrid Defender Lucas Hernandez Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

Hernandez was detained by police after an alleged incident at his home at around 2am on Friday.

The woman involved was taken to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

The 22-year-old France Under-21 centre-back has made 11 appearances for Atletico this season.

Diego Simeone's side are without a win in four matches and host LaLiga strugglers Leganes on Saturday.