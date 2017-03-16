Arsene Wenger Laughs Off Hector Bellerin To Barcelona Talk

Arsene Wenger has once again brushed off suggestions that Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal for Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Catalans have long been linked with a move for the right-back - who signed a contract renewal until 2023 in November - and recent reports suggested they are ready to table a formal offer for the 21-year-old.

Bellerin himself has also commented this term that he is not interested in a return to Catalonia and Wenger says he cannot see how a deal could go through.

"Barcelona's alleged interest in Bellerin is very hard to take seriously," Wenger said at a news conference.

"He has just signed a new contract and still has many years left on his contract."

The Arsenal boss also addressed rumours that his right-hand man Boro Primorac is ready to walk away from Emirates Stadium.

"That is a complete invention," Wenger insisted.

"People just take information without checking it these days. Fake news."