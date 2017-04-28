Antoine Griezmann Wouldn't Get In Real Madrid Team Claims Jese

Real Madrid do not need Antoine Griezmann because they have better players than him already, Jese Rodriguez has said.

The Atletico Madrid star continues to be linked with a possible move to the European champions and Manchester United despite repeatedly stressing he is happy at Vicente Calderon.

But Jese, who was sold by Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €25million last August, does not believe Griezmann would improve his old side.

Asked if they should pursue the France forward's signature, he told Sportium: "No, because there are a lot of better players than him in the team."

Jese, now with Las Palmas, is set to face Atletico in Gran Canaria on Saturday.

The 24-year-old says he finds it difficult to imagine joining Diego Simeone's side if the opportunity arose in future, such is his loyalty to his old club.

"In football, you never really know where you might end up but in my case, I don't think so," he said.

"I've always been a Real Madrid fan, I developed as a player there, it's the club which gave me everything and for whom I have 100 per cent respect.

Jese also said that he does not believe he should be likened to Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I don't like comparing myself with anyone, I think every player has qualities of their own, different characteristics and not all players are the same," he added.

"Obviously, it is very nice to be compared to someone like Cristiano, I'm not going to deny it, but I don't really like being compared to other footballers."