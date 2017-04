Antoine Griezmann Walks Out On Interview After Question Over Atletico Madrid Future

Antoine Griezmann stormed away from a post-match interview after being frustrated by further questions on his Atletico Madrid future.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, while he recently stated "I do not discard anything" when asked about the possibility of joining rivals Real Madrid.

Griezmann scored his 100th LaLiga goal as Atleti defeated Espanyol 1-0 on Saturday to stay third in the table, while they also have a Champions League semi-final against Madrid to look forward to.

Griezmann looked pretty tired in post-game interview @beINSPORTSes , question 3 was about his future, and he just walked off camera. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 22, 2017

However, rumours over the forward's future refuse to go away, much to his chagrin.

During an interview with beIN SPORTS, he was asked about the possibility of a move away from the Spanish capital and responded: "That's it I've already spoken. I do not want to talk anymore."

Griezmann then hastily walked away from the pitch-side interview.