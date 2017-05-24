Aleix Vidal returned to Barcelona training on Wednesday after more than three months out through injury, but is not likely to be involved in Saturday's Copa del Rey final.

The full-back suffered a dislocated ankle in a 6-0 win over Alaves – this weekend's opponents – in February and initial assessments put his recovery time at five months.

However, Barca tweeted to confirm he was back on the training pitch with his team-mates in the build-up to Luis Enrique's final match in charge, when he will hope to sign off with silverware.

There was a blast from the past on show, as Ronaldinho – a star for the club between 2003 and 2008 – paid a visit.

Barca's LaLiga campaign concluded with a 4-2 win over Eibar, but Real Madrid's victory against Malaga ensured the title went to the capital.