LaLiga File: The Irony Of Ironies

By Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: Steven N'zonzi

The story of Round 18 in LaLiga was the end of Real Madrid's remarkable 40-game unbeaten run across all competitions at the hands of Sevilla. So naturally, this week's player of the round contributed directly to that accomplishment.

He was a player who dominated midfield against one of, if not the best team in Europe. He was the player that outpaced Cristiano Ronaldo (on multiple occasions) and he's become one of Jorge Sampaoli's key assets this season. He goes by the name of Steven N'zonzi.

N'zonzi's numbers against Real Madrid are astronomical. He was an unbeatable force in the air, winning 100% of his duels with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions. He completed 79 passes against Los Blancos, nearly double the numbers produced by Modric and Kroos. The Frenchman is also the LaLiga player that has attempted the most amount of passes this season, completing a whopping 89% of them.

It’s a lot of numbers to digest but long story short, N’zonzi is a player that has earned our attention. He is being monitored by Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea (AKA everyone) and his performance against Real Madrid showed the world why.

Rising Star: Valencia

VALENCIA HAVE WON A MATCH. This is not a drill.

Valencia, as a unit, have accomplished what seemed to be the impossible: a LaLiga win. They say when you hit rock bottom, the only way is up and Valencia appear to (finally) be headed in that direction. So why choose one rising star in Round 18 when we have 18 of them.

Valencia ended their LaLiga winless streak, picking up their first 3 points in the Spanish top-flight since October 16th2016 with a much needed 2-1 home win over Espanyol.

Martin Montoya opened the scoring, hitting the back of the net in the 17th minute after a fabulous team effort and assist by Nani. Santi Mina made it 2-0 in the 73rd.

Although Espanyol would get a late goal, leaving Valencia fans to fear an Osasuna repeat (stoppage time equalizer), Voro and his men pulled the win; a win that perhaps (finally) marks a turn of pace for a club very much in crisis.

Super-Sub: Stevan Jovetic

Stevan Jovetic is enjoying one heck of a start to life at the Sanchez Pizjuan and is crowned, without question, the super-sub of the round.

The Montenegrin joined Sevilla on January 10th. He scored on his debut in the Copa del Rey second leg against Real Madrid on January 12th. Three days later, January 15th, he came on against Real Madrid in the 68th minute and scored the game winner in stoppage time.z

Jovetic’s latest super-sub goal puts Sevilla just one point behind the table toppers (Real Madrid with a game in hand) and ends Zinedine Zidane’s remarkable 40-game unbeaten run.

Five days at the club and Jovetic has already made his mark; at this rate, he’ll be super-sub of the season in no time.

Goal of the Round: Sergio Ramos

The goal of the round is more often than not a goal that leaves the world speechless in it’s beauty; this one, on the other hand, will leave the world speechless in it’s irony.

Late headers are what Sergio Ramos does best. But in a cruel twist of fate, Ramos scored a late header that he’ll be dying to forget.

With Real Madrid’s unbeaten record on the line, the ex-Sevilla man scored an own goal in front of a Sanchez Pizjuan crowd thrilled to see him fail.

The own goal leveled the board and paved the way for Stevan Jovetic’s game winner, ending Real Madrid’s unbeaten run and sparking a firestorm of unfortunate Ramos jokes (that we love to hate).

Sorry Real Madrid fans, the irony in this one was simply too great to pass up.

​

LaLiga File is your one stop shop for a look back at the latest round in the Spanish top-flight. Sometimes it’s serious, sometimes its cheeky, but it always strives to bring you a sassy synopsis of (one of) the world’s best leagues. Tweet at us @beINSPORTSUSA and @gabbyamado using the hashtag #LaLigaFile with your comments, questions and, if you must, complaints.