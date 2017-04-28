LaLiga File: Simply Smashing, Masche!

Player of the Round: Andre Gomes

All Andre Gomes haters please say "I" (insert 90% of population saying "I" here).

Round 34 was the round to quiet the haters and nobody did that better than Andre Gomes.

The Portuguese International has gotten the grunt of Barcelona’s rather underwhelming season with Blaugarana fans putting the blame name on him.

But in this week’s mid-week LaLiga showdown, Gomes scored his first ever career brace, hitting the back of the net in the 30th and 57th minutes in Barcelona's 7-1 romp over Osasuna.

He scored more goals versus Osasuna than he had in his previous 41 matches for Barcelona. Better late than never!

Rising Star: Mikel Oyarzabal

Mikel Oyarzabal came on for Willian Jose in the 52nd minute and scored what would later be the game winner in the 65th minute, sealing Real Sociedad's 2-3 win over Valencia.

The goal marked his first goal in LaLiga this season bringing his season count to 1 goal and 7 assists in 34 appearances.

Previous to this match, he lead LaLiga players for most shots (48) without scoring a goal, but he put that stat to rest in Round 34.

The youngster, who just turned 20 this month, has been an absolute sensation not only this season but last for Eusebio Sacristan’s men and is one to keep a close eye on as the 2017 summer transfer market approaches.

Super-Sub: Cedric Bakambu

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal came head to head in Round 34 of LaLiga and it was the efforts of a super-sub that made all the difference for Fran Escriba's side.

Bakambu came on in the 76th minute for Nicola Sansone and capitalized on an Atletico Madrid mistake at back to set up Roberto Soriano with the lone goal of the match.

This goal and loss sends Atletico Madrid's season further into oblivion as Diego Simeone's men come level to Sevilla in points on the table with Champions League play hanging in the balance.

Would not want to be with Simeone in the dressing room after that loss…

Goal of the Round: Javier Mascherano

Yes, we know this was a penalty. Yes, we know they were already up 5-1. But it's Javier Mascherano!

The Argentine scored his first ever goal for Barcelona in his 319th appearance for the club.

The last time Mascherano netted a goal, Kylian Mbappe was 9-years old; how's that for perspective.

This goal marked the 500th goal for Barcelona under Luis Enrique across all competitions.

It also sealed a new record for Barcelona, bringing their win streak at the Camp Nou to 10 games, their best run under Lucho.

Now he just needs 501 more to catch up with Lionel Messi! (And after THAT Champions League PSG game, anything is possible).