LaLiga File: Hala Marcelo

by Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: Marcelo

The Man, the Myth, the Legend, Marcelo.

If there is one footballer that has been an absolute sensation week in and week out, it is Marcelo.

The Brazilian is Real Madrid's rock and he proved once again to be one of, if not the most, valuable player in their starting XI at the weekend (sorry CR7 fans).

Marcelo scored the game winner in the 86th minute with poise, style and class; three things the 28-year-old has exuded all season long.

This goal salvaged Los Blancos not only a crucial three points but also kept their LaLiga title hopes alive as every game has become a must win for Zizou & Co.

#LaLigaIsLit ​

Super-Sub: Sergio Canales

Sergio Canales came on in the 70th minute for Xabi Prieto and picked up an assist just 14 minutes later. Canales showed his pristine vision of the game, scooping the ball perfectly over Granada’s back line to set up Juanmi with the game winner.

Canales brings his season count to 3 assists in LaLiga, with this one possibly the most important.

This goal sealed a key three points for Eusebio Sacristan’s men as the battle between fifth, sixth and seventh place heats up for those coveted European football spots.

Rising Star: Jhon Mondragon

Jhon Mondragon is the newest starlet to break through the Spanish top flight this season.

The 22-year old Colombian made his first LaLiga appearance for Osasuna on April 22nd.

Just nine days and three starts later, Mondragon put himself on the score sheet with his first ever LaLiga goal in Osasuna’s scramble-back-from-behind 2-2 draw versus Deportivo La Coruna.

Three starts and a goal ain’t too shabby for the new kid on the block…the only question is, can he keep it up?

Goal of the Week: Pablo Fornals

The 21-year-old who came closet to bursting a net in round 35 goes by the name of Pablo Fornals.

This ‘just legal to drink in the U.S.’ midfielder has been a standout for Malaga this season and his match against Sevilla was just the latest chapter in his page-turning 2016/17 novel.

Fornals opened the scoring for Malaga in the 38th minute with a powerful strike, leaving Sergio Rico without a hope in the world of saving it, and surprised even himself with the goal.

This rocket finish leveled the board to spark an absolute ‘matchAZO’ which ended in Malaga’s favor 4-2.

Fornals brings his LaLiga count this season to six goals and three assists in 29 appearances. ​

WHAT IS LALIGA FILE?

LaLiga File is your one stop shop for a look back at the latest round in the Spanish top-flight. Sometimes it’s serious, sometimes its cheeky, but it always strives to bring you a sassy synopsis of (one of) the world’s best leagues. Tweet at us @beINSPORTSUSA and @gabbyamado using the hashtag #LaLigaFile with your comments, questions and, if you must, complaints.​