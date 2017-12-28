OMNISPORT

Arizona Coyotes center Zac Rinaldo was handed a six-game suspension for punching Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard.

The NHL announced on Wednesday that Rinaldo has been banned for six games for punching Girard during Arizona's 6-2 win over the Avalanche on December 23.

After a violent collision with Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Rinaldo decked Girard and knocked him out with a single punch.

Tonight the NHL announced Zac Rinaldo has been suspended 6 games for punching an unsuspecting opponent. pic.twitter.com/7iWFVCyRqn — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) December 28, 2017

The punch ignited an ugly brawl and the NHL said Rinaldo's suspension for a punch to an unsuspecting opponent.

Rinaldo, 27, has been suspended 25 games in six NHL seasons. In 306 career NHL games, Rinaldo has scored 11 goals.