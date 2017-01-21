Grand Slams
Serena Williams Powers Into Last 16 of Australian Open

Serena Williams booked her spot in yet another Australian Open fourth round with a thrashing of Nicole Gibbs on Saturday.

World number two Williams was in no mood to hang around on Rod Laver Arena, easing to a 6-1 6-3 win in just 63 minutes.

Chasing a 23rd grand slam title, Williams has now reached at least the last 16 at Melbourne Park in her past 10 appearances.

Williams has had a tricky start to the year's first major, although a third-round clash with fellow American and world number 92 Gibbs proved anything but.

Gibbs won just three games in her only previous meeting against Williams in 2012, and a similar result always looked like following.

Despite her aggression, Gibbs – the 23-year-old in the third round of a major for just the second time – was no match for the power of Williams, who dictated from the baseline.

Williams controlled most points, while Gibbs' best moments came in the longer exchanges.

A six-time champion in Melbourne, Williams was in cruise control for the most part as she set up a clash against Barbora Strycova.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Williams [2] bt Gibbs 6-1 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Williams – 17/26
Gibbs – 9/21

ACES
Williams – 4
Gibbs – 2

BREAK POINTS WON
Williams – 5/8
Gibbs – 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Williams – 50
Gibbs – 50

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Williams – 83/57
Gibbs – 52/41

TOTAL POINTS
Williams – 61
Gibbs – 39
