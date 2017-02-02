French Open Gets Redevelopment Project Approved

OMNISPORT

Following four years of planning and legal battles, Roland Garros will finally undergo redevelopment after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) was given the green light.

In 2013 it was announced the site of the French Open would undergo some improvements, that would include the building of a new court and a retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Those plans had been opposed by environmental groups over worries about damage to vegetation in the nearby botanical gardens, but their appeals have now been rejected by the Administrative Court of Paris, and work can begin.

French Open organisers hope to have all the improvements completed by 2020, two years later than originally planned.

"By its judgment of February 2 2017, the Administrative Court of Paris extinguished the last judicial fire lit by the opponents of the modernisation project of Roland Garros," an FFT statement entitled 'Game, set and match to the FFT' read.

"By removing the 50 means of illegality raised, the court enshrines the legality of the building permits for this project crucial for the future of the tournament of Roland Garros and French tennis. The French Tennis Federation is pleased that law and reason prevail finally.

"The work will therefore continue and the novelties that are awaited by the general public, the players, the media and the partners will be carried out during the next tournaments.

"Thus, the new village [and] the new courts seven and nine will be delivered in 2018. From 2019, the Court des Serres will be born and the court Philippe Chartrier will be renovated in large part as well as the whole Fond des Princes area.

"And finally, in 2020, the public will be able to appreciate the whole of the new [site] which will value the history, the heritage and the elegance of a mythical place that the world envies us."