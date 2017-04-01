Youri Djorkaeff Sees No Favorites Between PSG and Monaco in Coupe de la Ligue Final

OMNISPORT

Youri Djorkaeff cannot split Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco as they prepare to battle for the Coupe de la Ligue trophy at Parc OL on Saturday.

World Cup winner Djorkaeff spent five seasons at Monaco from 1990 to 1995 before moving to PSG for the following season.

Leonardo Jardim's side hold a three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and are still fighting for silverware on four fronts, while the defending champions will be hoping to complete a clean sweep of domestic trophies for the third straight season.

Djorkaeff is unsure which of his two former clubs will end Saturday triumphant, but is looking forward to a contest between the best sides in the country.

He told Omnisport: "[Monaco are the] favourites in thinking that they are an outsider in very good shape and very high spirits with especially a lot of confidence. I think this final is 50-50.

"For me, it cannot be said that Monaco will win more than Paris. It is a confrontation with two opposing styles, two opposing mentalities at this time.

"That's why it's an incredible final. These are the two best teams in France who compete for a title.

"The goal is not to reach the final, but to win it. I lost a few finals because we thought it was great, we had done the hardest part. The hardest part starts in the first minute [of the final], when the referee whistles the kick-off.

"It's a whole other game. This is not the championship. It can be played on small details, on stroke of bad luck. That's why you have to be ready for anything in a final."