This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Tim and Des bow down at the altar of Isco Alcarcon, discuss Barcelona’s emotionally charged Sunday and consider the merits of a Harry Kane hiring an image consultant. Plus, things get interesting in Serie A, PSG laugh off talk of a locker room split and business time is approaching where World Cup qualifiers are concerned.

