Hay Liga - Football Crazy Episode 73

On this week's Football Crazy, teething problems at Real Madrid and Barcelona mean 'there is league', Jose Mourinho says he was NOT the chief architect of Brexit, Kylian Mbappe disproves the World Cup hangover theory, as Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic compete to be the MLS MVP. Plus, a club's in crisis comparison, Krzyszof Piatek's hot streak, and an honorable mention for pod favorite Pamela Anderson.
DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Lopetegui Confirms Benzema, Bale Injuries
- Valencia Extend Barca’s Winless Run
- Simeone Praises Atletico’s Bench
- Piatek Scoring Streak Emulates Batistuta
- Higuain Double Keeps Chievo in the Red
- Four-Star Mbappe Runs Riot as PSG Trash Lyon