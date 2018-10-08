Español
Hay Liga - Football Crazy Episode 73

Sevilla are the top dogs in Spain, Mourinho turns a celebration into a pity party, and Mbappe lays into Lyon.

beIN SPORTS

On this week's Football Crazy, teething problems at Real Madrid and Barcelona mean 'there is league', Jose Mourinho says he was NOT the chief architect of Brexit, Kylian Mbappe disproves the World Cup hangover theory, as Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic compete to be the MLS MVP. Plus, a club's in crisis comparison, Krzyszof Piatek's hot streak, and an honorable mention for pod favorite Pamela Anderson.

