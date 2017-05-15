Football Crazy Episode 34 - Kroos Lets the Dogs Out

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kevin, Kay and Ryan are joined by Thomas Rongen to walk through some contentious decisions impacting the very top of the LaLiga title race, and some small steps to the title for some of Europe’s giants. Plus, a moped celebration in the locker room, Crotone’s startling upturn in form, and a song about the German maestro stealing the show in Real Madrid’s midfield.



Click here to subscribe on iTunes!

Click here to follow on Soundcloud!

FOLLOW US:

beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: