Football Crazy Episode 34 - Kroos Lets the Dogs Out

Toni Kroos' assessment that "it's only football" is unlikely to ease the nerves felt by Real Madrid fans desperate to clinch their first LaLiga title in five years.

This week on Football Crazy, Kevin, Kay and Ryan are joined by Thomas Rongen to walk through some contentious decisions impacting the very top of the LaLiga title race, and some small steps to the title for some of Europe’s giants. Plus, a moped celebration in the locker room, Crotone’s startling upturn in form, and a song about the German maestro stealing the show in Real Madrid’s midfield.
 

 

