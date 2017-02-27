Football Crazy
Getty Images

Football Crazy Episode 24 - The Magnificent Nose

The gang worship at the shrine of Zlatan Ibrahimovic following the Big Swede's EFL Cup-winning antics at Wembley.

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan pay homage to the magnificent nose, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, guiding Manchester United to another domestic title. Plus, twists and turns in a breathtaking LaLiga race, Ligue 1 stays competitive as ever, and Matteo Bonetti joins the show to relive an exciting week in Serie A. All that plus a new version of the power rankings, the story behind Kay’s sole cinematic role and the man known only as Speedo Mick.
Previous Football Crazy Episode 23 - Gaga for Gameiro
Read
Football Crazy Episode 23 - Gaga for Gameiro
Next