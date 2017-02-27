Football Crazy Episode 24 - The Magnificent Nose

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan pay homage to the magnificent nose, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, guiding Manchester United to another domestic title. Plus, twists and turns in a breathtaking LaLiga race, Ligue 1 stays competitive as ever, and Matteo Bonetti joins the show to relive an exciting week in Serie A. All that plus a new version of the power rankings, the story behind Kay’s sole cinematic role and the man known only as Speedo Mick.