Football Crazy Episode 24 - The Magnificent Nose
The gang worship at the shrine of Zlatan Ibrahimovic following the Big Swede's EFL Cup-winning antics at Wembley.
beIN SPORTS
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan pay homage to the magnificent nose, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, guiding Manchester United to another domestic title. Plus, twists and turns in a breathtaking LaLiga race, Ligue 1 stays competitive as ever, and Matteo Bonetti joins the show to relive an exciting week in Serie A. All that plus a new version of the power rankings, the story behind Kay’s sole cinematic role and the man known only as Speedo Mick.
Click here to subscribe on iTunes!
FOLLOW US:
- beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Zlatan guides Manchester United to EFL Cup title
- Messi saves Barcelona against Atletico
- Another famous comeback for Real Madrid
- Sevilla rally from behind to win derby
- Nainggolan seals win against Inter
- New edition of the Peanut Gallery, reliving the weekend in Serie A
- Monaco sets the pace atop Ligue 1
- PSG send Monaco warning with dominant Marseille win
- Sensational injury return pushes Nice to comeback win