Football Crazy Episode 23 - Gaga for Gameiro
Kevin Gamiero's breakneck hat-trick is drooled over in this week's chockablock episode of the craziest and footballiest podcast in the land.
This week on Football Crazy, we introduce you to more of the beIN SPORTS team as we look all over Europe to break down the Champions League. Kevin, Kay and Ryan break down Barcelona’s no good very bad week, Balotelli sees red and Pescara finally wins a game! All that plus an updated version of our power rankings, and a little song for the Frenchman in Madrid who blitzed Sporting with a near-record-breaking performance.
- Gameiro’s hat trick steals the show against Sporting Gijon
- Gareth Bale scores immediately after returning from injury for Real Madrid
- Barcelona make it out of Camp Nou with late win over Leganes
- Sevilla briefly move into 2nd with win
- The Peanut Gallery: The Serie A in review
- Balotelli sent off in Nice win