Football Crazy Episode 23 - Gaga for Gameiro

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, we introduce you to more of the beIN SPORTS team as we look all over Europe to break down the Champions League. Kevin, Kay and Ryan break down Barcelona’s no good very bad week, Balotelli sees red and Pescara finally wins a game! All that plus an updated version of our power rankings, and a little song for the Frenchman in Madrid who blitzed Sporting with a near-record-breaking performance.