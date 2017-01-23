Football Crazy
Football Crazy Episode 19 - The Costa with the Most-a

Chelsea's divisive striker returned to Premier League action with a goal on a weekend in which the top dogs in Europe's big league reasserted their dominance.

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive another fascinating weekend in European football. Real Madrid stay on top, but are dropping like flies, Juventus swat aside a good time with a new logo and formation, Monaco scores more goals of course, and did Matri mean that circus shot? Plus a proposed terrace chant for Chelsea’s titanic man up front, a new version of our power rankings, and an update on the backlash to Kevin’s affinity for denim shorts.

 

