Eye of El Tigre - Football Crazy Episode 38

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kev and Des relive Dani Ceballos' show-stopping inaugural start for an out-of-sorts Real Madrid. Plus, the good natured Catalan Derby, the early homecoming at the Wanda Metropolitano, Napoli's growing collecting of W's and the Spanish connection keeping Chelsea ticking over. All that plus a Radamel Falcao-based sing-along and a brand new set of power rankings.

