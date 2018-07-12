Español
Officiating Crew Named For World Cup Final

FIFA names Nestor Pitana of Argentina as the match referee for the World Cup final between France and Croatia

FIFA have named Argentinian Nestor Pitana as the referee for Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia.

The 43-year-old officiated the tournament's opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia and was in charge for France's quarter-final victory over Uruguay, as well as Croatia's last-16 clash with Denmark.

He is joined by assistant referees Hernan Maidana and Juan Belatti, as well as fourth official Bjorn Kuipers.

France booked their spot in the final in Moscow with a slender win over Belgium, while Croatia edged past England to seal their place in a World Cup final for the first time in their history.

