Diego Maradona hit out at reports that suggested his health was on the wane after he received medical treatment at the World Cup, appearing on television to say: "I am more alive than ever."

The 57-year-old great sparked concern when he was pictured being treated by paramedics following Argentina's 2-1 victory over Nigeria in St Petersburg on Tuesday, but he insisted he was not taken to hospital.

In an interview with Telesur, Maradona suggested that his condition was exaggerated by people who envied him.

"I want to let the whole world know that I'm more alive than ever," he said. "Unfortunately I can't make mediocre people good.

"There has been talk of stretchers, ambulances on the internet which triggered a cycle of meaningless lies.

"I understand the envy, but don't tell lies."

Maradona drew the attention of TV cameras by dancing, celebrating and gesturing to the crowd as Argentina confirmed their place in the World Cup knock-out phase.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo ensured Argentina finished second in Group D, having taken four points from their games against Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.