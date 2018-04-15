Zlatan Ibrahimovic has strongly hinted at being available for Sweden at the World Cup, saying his chances of going to Russia are "sky high".

The LA Galaxy striker posted a message on Twitter that gave the indication he will reverse his international retirement in order to play for Janne Andersson's team when the tournament kicks off in June.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

Ibrahimovic, 36, retired from international football following Sweden's failure to get out of the group stage at Euro 2016, but he recently said that Andersson's staff had been in touch with him regarding his availability for the World Cup.

Having told MLSsoccer.com that he would consider a return to the Sweden set-up if he could regain form and fitness, the country's record goalscorer now seems intent on making a comeback.

His message on Twitter said simply: "The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhoga [sky high]."

Ibrahimovic, whose record for Sweden stands at 62 goals in 116 matches, has scored three goals in as many appearances for LA Galaxy since joining the club in March.