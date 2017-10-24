WORLD RX ANNOUNCES 2018 CALENDAR: NEW EVENTS AT SILVERSTONE AND COTA

World RX Media Office

The calendar, which is subject to confirmation at the December meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, consists of 12 rounds including two brand new events at Silverstone in the UK and USA circuit, COTA.





The 2018 season will begin once again in Catalunya with Barcelona forming the opening round for the second year in a row (14-15 April). The teams will then cross the border into Portugal for round two at Montalegre which will take place two weeks later (28-29 April). Belgium will follow in mid-May (12-13 May) at Mettet.



Silverstone will form the fourth round of the World Championship for the inaugural SpeedMachine event at the end of May. The World RX rounds in Norway, Sweden, Canada, France and Latvia again run through June to September.



Round ten will see World RX visit the USA for the first time with Circuit of The Americas [COTA] to create a purpose-built rallycross circuit at the Austin F1 and MotoGP venue. The USA round of World RX will be held on the weekend of 29-30 September.



Buxtehude in Germany will once again form the penultimate round of the World Championship, and will take place two weeks later (13-14 October). The 2017 season will finish in Cape Town as rallycross ends the year in South Africa for the second time (24-25 November).



Building on the resounding success of this year, the FIA European Rallycross Championship will again run at five World RX rounds as it did in 2017, but with Belgium joining the series in place of Norway. Barcelona, Sweden France and Latvia also feature. The Super1600 Championship will comprise six rounds (Barcelona, Portugal, Norway, France, Latvia and Germany) while the TouringCar series will be made up of three events (Belgium, Norway and Sweden).



The 2018 RX2 calendar will be released at a later date.



2018 World RX Calendar*

Spain – Barcelona – 14/15 April Portugal – Montalegre – 28/29 April Belgium – Mettet – 12/13 May Great Britain – Silverstone – 26/27 May Norway – Hell – 9/10 June Sweden – Holjes – 30 June/1 July Canada – Trois-Rivieres – 4/5 August France – Loheac – 1/2 September Latvia – Riga – 15/16 September USA – COTA – 29/30 September Germany – Estering – 13/14 October South Africa – Cape Town – 24/25 November

*Subject to confirmation by the FIA World Motor Sport Council in December