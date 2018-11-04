Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde praised the in-form Luis Suarez after the forward's brace against Rayo Vallecano.

Suarez has stepped up with Lionel Messi sidelined due to injury and his double helped Barca to a hard-fought 3-2 win on Saturday.

The Uruguay international has netted six times in his past four games, while he is LaLiga's top scorer with nine.

😱 @LuisSuarez9 has found the back of the net 6️⃣ times in the last 3️⃣ games... And they've all been vital! @FCBarcelona racking up another 3 points 🆚 @RayoVallecano #LaLiga #RayoBarca pic.twitter.com/lE6guAWrn1 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 3, 2018

Valverde said the former Liverpool forward, 31, was still at his peak.

"Luis Suarez has been playing at the top of his ability for a very long time," he told a news conference.

"Right now, he's scoring goals, more goals than perhaps before. We need him and we're extremely happy with him."

Barca were trailing 2-1 until the 87th minute, when Ousmane Dembele equalised, before Suarez's late heroics.

Valverde's men hold a four-point lead atop LaLiga.