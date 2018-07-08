Español
FC Barcelona

Brazil Midfielder Paulinho Returns To Chinese Super League After One Year At Barcelona

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande have announced the return of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, who signs from Barcelona where he spent just one year.

Getty Images

Paulinho has returned to the Chinese Super League, agreeing a move from Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande after less than a year in LaLiga.

Many saw the Brazilian midfielder as a strange signing when came to Barcelona just a year ago, but he finished the season with nine goals and two assists in 34 matches as Barcelona won LaLiga. He made six appearances without scoring in Barcelona's victorious Copa del Rey campaign and nine in the Champions League.

Paulinho, who appeared in all five World Cup matches and scored a goal for Brazil, did recently admit that he had heard from the Chinese club and was weighing the offer.

 

 

Barcelona paulinho La Liga Chinese Super League Guangzhou Evergrande
Previous The XTRA Who Do You Blame: Uruguay, Brazil, Diving
Read
The XTRA Who Do You Blame: Uruguay, Brazil, Diving
Next The XTRA Glad I Watched: Mbappe, Russia, France vs
Read
The XTRA Glad I Watched: Mbappe, Russia, France vs. Argentina