Paulinho has returned to the Chinese Super League, agreeing a move from Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande after less than a year in LaLiga.

Many saw the Brazilian midfielder as a strange signing when came to Barcelona just a year ago, but he finished the season with nine goals and two assists in 34 matches as Barcelona won LaLiga. He made six appearances without scoring in Barcelona's victorious Copa del Rey campaign and nine in the Champions League.

Paulinho, who appeared in all five World Cup matches and scored a goal for Brazil, did recently admit that he had heard from the Chinese club and was weighing the offer.