Newcastle United and Brighton Drop Points at the EFL Championship Summit

Brighton and Hove Albion failed to usurp Newcastle United at the top of the Championship table as they lost 2-0 at high-flying Leeds United.

Chris Hughton's men bombarded the Leeds goal for much of the second half, but Chris Wood sealed the win with a penalty five minutes from the end, adding to his previous effort just after the hour mark.

Leeds go on to 69 points as a result and look certainties for the play-offs, but the race for sixth continues to heat up and Norwich City could yet force their way back into the top six despite seemingly having their chances disappear in recent weeks, with a 2-0 defeat of Barnsley ending a winless run that stretched back to February 11.

And at the other end of the table, second-bottom Wigan Athletic remain in deep trouble after losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, while Dani Pinillos' late equaliser for Nottingham Forest secured a 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Derby County. Forest are just a point clear of the bottom three.



GOAL GLUT AT THE PIRELLI

Brentford came out on top in a remarkable match at the Pirelli Stadium, stunning Burton Albion with four second-half goals to win 5-3.

Cauley Woodrow added to a Marvin Sordell brace to cancel out Sergio Canos' early opener, giving the home side a handsome lead at the break.

TABLE: @LUFC are back up to fourth in the @SkyBetChamp, as @OfficialBHAFC miss out on top spot this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QIs3srsUk2 — EFL (@EFL) March 18, 2017

But Brentford battled back in stunning fashion - Canos, Jota Peteleiro and a double from Lasse Vibe doing the damage to leave Burton just a point above the bottom three.

NEWCASTLE SLIP UP AGAIN

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle dropped points for the third league match in succession as they failed to make the most of their superiority at Birmingham City, who held on for a 0-0 draw.

The hosts had Tomasz Kuszczak to thank on more than one occasion for keeping Newcastle at bay - though he was beaten by Matt Ritchie only to be rescued by the offside flag - the Pole's reflexes coming to the fore in a fine save to deny Daryl Murphy.

RECAP: All of this weekend’s @SkyBet #EFL results so far.



There’s one more game on the way later today! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Gwqc4udnhS — EFL (@EFL) March 19, 2017

Newcastle are a point ahead at the top following Brighton's defeat at Leeds.

FULHAM FLUFF THEIR LINES

Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Reading on Friday gave Fulham the perfect opportunity to climb into the play-off places with a win over struggling Wolves, but Paul Lambert's men produced a shock 3-1 triumph at Craven Cottage.

Ivan Cavaleiro's tap-in 10 minutes before the break sent Wolves on their way, with Andreas Weimann's emphatic finish from the edge of the box just after half-time giving Fulham a tough task.

Dennis Odoi pulled one back shortly after, but David Edwards finished the hosts off 18 minutes from time to ensure Wolves finish the day five points clear above the relegation zone.

Rock-bottom Rotherham United's relegation has been all but confirmed after they were hammered 5-1 at QPR, while 22nd-placed Blackburn Rovers were held to a 2-2 draw by Preston North End and Cardiff City cruised to a 3-1 win over Ipswich Town.