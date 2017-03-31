Matej Vydra Seals First Derby Win for Gary Rowett against QPR

OMNISPORT

Matej Vydra fire home 20 minutes from time to give Gary Rowett victory in his first home game as Derby County manager and keep their faint play-off hopes flickering with a 1-0 win over QPR.

Vydra capitalised when visiting goalkeeper Alex Smithies could not hold Tom Ince's shot, smashing the rebound emphatically into the top corner from six yards.

Idrissa Sylla nodded against the post as the clock ticked down but Ian Holloway's resurgent Rangers were unable to avoid only their second defeat in the past eight matches.

Derby are six points off sixth position and have seven games remaining.