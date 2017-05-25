Garry Monk Leaves Leeds United Following Radrizzani Takeover

OMNISPORT

Garry Monk has left Leeds United a day after Andrea Radrizzani's purchase of the club from Massimo Cellino was completed.

Radrizzani had hoped Monk would sign a new contract to stay with the Championship outfit, but the former Swansea City boss has instead left Elland Road amid links to the Middlesbrough job.

In a statement, Leeds announced Monk's resignation and said the 38-year-old would not commit long-term to the club.

Breaking LUFC news - Garry Monk quits as Leeds manager. Club say they are "shocked + disappointed" pic.twitter.com/DnGGhC0NNH — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) May 25, 2017

"Mr Radrizzani has met with Garry twice since taking over at Elland Road earlier this week and during the second meeting yesterday it became clear that Garry was considering life beyond Leeds United as at no time did Garry wish to discuss terms for a longer contract," the club's statement read.

"Following that meeting yesterday Garry's agent requested that the option was not exercised and his resignation was received this morning.

📺 Watch @andrearadri's first interview with LUTV after completing his takeover of Leeds United​ yesterday pic.twitter.com/ijZy8g8qkP — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 24, 2017

"Whilst we are deeply saddened by Garry's decision, there is no individual bigger than our Club and we will now begin a process to identify and appoint a new head coach to take the club to the next level."

Leeds missed out on a play-off spot this season, finishing five points short of sixth-placed Fulham after a poor end to the campaign.