Manchester United Have Strength In Depth To Win Quadruple Believes Ashley Young

Manchester United boast enough quality within their squad to cope with the demands of challenging for four trophies, according to Ashley Young.

Jose Mourinho's side claimed a fifth win in a row in all competitions on Wednesday as they beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 away from home to secure a 4-0 aggregate victory in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton offers Mourinho the chance to claim his first major honour with the club - excluding the Community Shield won last August - and United are still in the hunt for a cup treble this term, with an FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea to come.

Although their chances of closing the 12-point gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea look remote, Young believes United are well equipped to sustain the fight to win as many trophies as possible.

A job well done tonight by the boys. Now to prepare for another trip to Wembley 👹🤘🏾#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Pb8mQlmlEZ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 22, 2017

"Of course [we can fight on all fronts]," said Young, who started the win over Saint-Etienne that sealed United's place in Friday's last-16 draw.

"We are involved in four competitions and we want to win every competition if we can. Our squad has strength in depth. Whenever a player is called upon, he goes out to give 110 per cent and to give their all."

Young has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season but the 31-year-old impressed at right-back at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, having won Mourinho's praise for his display in last Sunday's FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

"I am delighted," Young said of his form in the past week. "I am a player who wants to play week in, week out.

Brilliant win, typically tough cup game but couple of moments of magic. Unbelievable support from the 7000+ fans today! #MUFC 👹🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ib29kzeLmy — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 19, 2017

"Every player in the squad wants to play. Whenever called upon, I have just got to go out there, give 110 per cent and play as well as I can.

"The manager said I was man of the match at Blackburn and it was nice to get a compliment.

"As a professional nowadays you have to be able to play a number of positions and I have played all over the pitch. I think it is only goalkeeper I haven't played as. I don't fancy that - maybe in training, though!

"It is just one of those things. You have to be ready whenever called upon and if you have got a good footballing brain, and can read the game well, then it helps."