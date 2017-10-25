Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had "mixed feelings" despite seeing his penalty shoot-out heroics send his side into the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Bravo made saves from Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady to lead City to a 4-1 shoot-out victory over Wolves after a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

The Chile shot-stopper said it had been a tough outing for City, who have been dominant this season but were unable to find a breakthrough against Championship opposition.

"I have mixed feelings because it's been a really difficult game for us. It's not what we're used to," Bravo told Sky Sports through a translator.

"They created a lot of chances, they could've scored some goals along the way but luckily we managed to sort it out in the end with the penalty shoot-out."

Bravo was City's hero even before the shoot-out, making three vital stops to keep his side level.

The 34-year-old said: "When you have that type of game you attack so much you leave the spaces in behind.

"They had two fast players in attack and they created a lot of chances and a lot of danger to us and obviously they couldn't score luckily.

"But it's what we're used to doing and usually it works out but today was more difficult."