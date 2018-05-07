Mario Mandzukic Back In Juventus Training Ahead Of Coppa Italia Final

Mario Mandzukic could be ready for the Coppa Italia final after returning to Juventus training.

The Croatia international required stitches in an ankle wound after a poor tackle from Inter's Matias Vecino during a Serie A game last month and he missed Saturday's 3-1 comeback win against Bologna.

RED 🔴@Inter_en were already down a goal and now down a man as Matias Vecino sees straight red for a step on Mandzukic.



Watch #InterJuve live now on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03eva8 pic.twitter.com/xKJJcKW5yT — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 28, 2018

There were initial fears Mandzukic could be ruled out of the rest of the season, with his place at the World Cup also rumoured to be in doubt.

But the 31-year-old took part in Monday's training session with Stefano Sturaro and Mattia De Sciglio also involved.

Juventus are looking to win the Coppa Italia for the fourth season in a row, Massimiliano Allegri's men facing AC Milan - who they beat in the final two years ago - at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

And with the Scudetto almost assured, midfielder Miralem Pjanic says wrapping up another domestic double is key for Juve.

"We really wanted to win every trophy available this year," the Bosnia international told Juve's official website.

"Unfortunately, we are out of the Champions League, but we are well-positioned in the league and winning the Coppa Italia is another goal of ours.

"We are achieving fantastic results, which perhaps now are not getting the sort of recognition they might, but with time we shall all remember what this team is doing.

"Full credit to the club, the team, the five players who are close to winning their seventh Scudetto in a row and who form the backbone of this group, and also to the new guys who have bedded in brilliantly and understood immediately that at Juventus the targets must be met."