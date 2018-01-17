OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid have been left with it all to do in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals as a late Miguel Angel Moya own goal was followed by a Joaquin Correa winner in Sevilla's shock 2-1 triumph at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Costa's third goal in four games since re-joining Atletico 17 minutes from time appeared to have secured the hosts a slender victory, but a fortuitous Moya own goal after a Jesus Navas cross made things interesting.

Then, with only two minutes left, Joaquin Correa punished Atletico on the break to secure a fine result.

1 - Sevilla are the first Spanish team to win against Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano in all competitions. Historic. pic.twitter.com/vwAEaL9vTB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 17, 2018

There was little indication of the two teams' contrasting recent fortunes during the first half, as Sevilla – who had won just two of their previous eight in all competitions – gave as good as they got in an entertaining encounter.

Correa, Pablo Sarabia and Sergio Escudero all went desperately close for the visitors, while Costa twice troubled Sergio Rico in the Sevilla goal.

Former Chelsea star Costa had seemingly ended Sevilla's resistance when he scored fairly late in the day with an emphatic left-footed strike.

But Sevilla rallied brilliantly to somehow leave the Wanda with a result that means they will take a surprise lead to the typically raucous Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for next Tuesday's second leg.