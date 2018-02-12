Español
Wanda Metropolitano to Host Barcelona-Sevilla in Copa Del Rey Final

Barcelona and Sevilla will settle the Copa del Rey final in the 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano on April 21.

 

Three-time defending champions Barca defeated Valencia 3-0 on aggregate in the last four, while Sevilla - runners-up two seasons ago - overcame Real Madrid's conquerors Leganes 3-1.

The near 68,000-capacity arena, which will hold the 2019 Champions League final, was opened at the start of the season while its predecessor, the Vicente Calderon, held the past two Copa showpieces.

Neither club have particularly fond memories of visiting the stadium - Barca needed a late Luis Suarez goal to rescue a 1-1 draw against Atletico in October, while Sevilla were beaten 2-0 by Diego Simeone's side a month earlier.

The final will take place on April 21.

