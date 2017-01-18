Luis Enrique Seeking A Better Barcelona Against Bogey Team Real Sociedad

Luis Enrique is keen to see Barcelona step up against their bogey team Real Sociedad.

Barça continue their defence of the Copa with a daunting clash at Real Sociedad in Thursday's quarter-final first leg - the Catalans have not won at Anoeta since May 2007, nine matches ago.

Luis Enrique is eager for an improved performance to that which Barca produced in the league in November, when they were fortunate to escape San Sebastian with a 1-1 draw.

"We haven't been at our level against Real, they have been superior, especially in the last LaLiga game," he said.

"They're a team who have a good long game, a good structure, they're dangerous if you let them play. Eusebio [Sacristan] is doing fantastic work and they're going to make our lives difficult.

"My hope is that the game doesn't resemble the league game at all. Drawing that was undeserved - la Real deserved to win. I hope for a game where we can overcome all their pressure, something they do with a lot of intensity.

"Winning would be important, but not decisive."