Copa del Rey
AFP

Luis Enrique Refuses To Reveal Midfield But Happy With Barcelona Options

Barca's 1-0 win over Sociedad has put them in pole position to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals .

Luis Enrique refused to giveaway anything on who he will play in midfield when Barcelona face Real Sociedad.

Barca's 1-0 win over Sociedad has put them in pole position to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals ahead of Thursday's return leg at Camp Nou.

However, injuries to midfield duo Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets has offered some hope for a side who have only lost three times in eight encounters with the holders.

But when pressed on who he will play in midfield, Luis Enrique said: "I'd love to tell you but I know that [Sociedad coach] Eusebio is coming for a news conference. I have four options - we'll see.

"I've already told you what Busi and Andres mean. I'm focusing on those who can play. We have solutions of the highest level and I have complete confidence."

He added: "At Camp Nou there are a lot of positive aspects compared to when we play away from home. 

"I expect the same response from Real - they have a result to overturn. We're going to have difficulties because of what this competition means and because Real need the result."
