Luis Enrique Refuses To Reveal Midfield But Happy With Barcelona Options

Luis Enrique refused to giveaway anything on who he will play in midfield when Barcelona face Real Sociedad.

Barca's 1-0 win over Sociedad has put them in pole position to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals ahead of Thursday's return leg at Camp Nou.

However, injuries to midfield duo Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets has offered some hope for a side who have only lost three times in eight encounters with the holders.

But when pressed on who he will play in midfield, Luis Enrique said: "I'd love to tell you but I know that [Sociedad coach] Eusebio is coming for a news conference. I have four options - we'll see.

Luis Enrique: "We will have to overcome the pressure from Real Sociedad to get through the tie"

"I've already told you what Busi and Andres mean. I'm focusing on those who can play. We have solutions of the highest level and I have complete confidence."

He added: "At Camp Nou there are a lot of positive aspects compared to when we play away from home.

"I expect the same response from Real - they have a result to overturn. We're going to have difficulties because of what this competition means and because Real need the result."