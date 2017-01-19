Danilo Hits Out At Zinedine Zidane With Substitution Snub

Real Madrid's Danilo reportedly refused to shake the hand of Zinedine Zidane after he was substituted in the defeat to Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

TV cameras did not pick up the incident itself, but did manage to land images of Danilo gesticulating angrily towards Zidane when his number was put up on the board.

Cadena Cope however, the Spanish radio station, insist Danilo walked off the field and DID NOT acknowledge Zidane - instead choosing to completely ignore his boss.

To make matters worse for the Brazilian, there was audible boos coming from sections of the Bernabeu as he walked off the pitch. This too, appeared to annoy the former Porto man.

Danilo has not had the most pleasurable time since joining Real Madrid, with many fans preferring Dani Carvajal as the first choice right-back.