Barcelona Meet Atletico Madrid In Copa del Rey Semi-Final While Alaves Face Celta Vigo

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey, with Alaves taking on Celta Vigo, the conquerors of Real Madrid.

The holders will travel to the Vicente Calderon for the first leg on February 1 before the return at Camp Nou a week later.

📌 [LATEST] Barça will face Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals #FCBLive #CopaFCB pic.twitter.com/wwh8YNn5ya — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 27, 2017

Celta, who knocked out Madrid with a 3-2 aggregate victory, will host Alaves at Balaidos in the first leg.

"We face Atleti again. We know them very very well. It'll be a very difficult game," Barca midfielder Sergi Roberto said following the draw.

"The smallest things can make the difference in this kind of game."