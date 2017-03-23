Peruvian Drug Bust Finds Cocaine With Lionel Messi's Name All Over It

OMNISPORT

Peruvian police announced they seized 1,417 kilos of cocaine on Wednesday that was packaged with images of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Not only was Messi's face plastered all over the packaging, but his name, the Barcelona logo and the seal of the King of Spain was also depicted, Peruvian officials said in a news release.

MAD: Police in Peru have seized 1,417 kilograms of Cocaine worth €85m...with Lionel Messi branded on it. 😳🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/lQM11b6aqT — SPORF (@Sporf) March 23, 2017

The seized cocaine reportedly has $85million in street value.

However, that's not the strangest part. The cocaine was found stuffed in nearly 1,300 squid fillets that were being prepped to be shipped to Belgium.

No one has been arrested for the shipment yet.