Mauro Icardi Close To Argentina Call-Up Hints Edgardo Bauza

Edgardo Bauza says Mauro Icardi could soon be called up for Argentina.

Icardi - who tops the Serie A goalscoring charts with 14 this season - has been a regular scorer in Italy but the 23-year-old has only made one appearance for Argentina - as a substitute in 2013.

Carlos Tevez's move to China has seemingly shut the door on his own International career, and Bauza will look to bring in some new blood.

As Bauza prepares for qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia in March, he said: "I do not rule out that new names can arrive.

"At any moment I call Mauro Icardi."

Argentina - fifth in the CONMEBOL standings - host South American champions Chile on March 23, before travelling to Bolivia five days later.