Brazil Take Number One Spot In FIFA Rankings For First Time In Seven Years

Brazil are back on top of the world after reaching number one spot in the FIFA rankings for the first time in seven years.

The Selecao have won eight straight competitive matches since Tite took over from Dunga as head coach following the country's group-stage exit at last year's Copa America.

And Brazil's fine form has seen them return to the top of the world rankings for the first time since they lost top spot to Spain after the 2010 World Cup.

Brazil, who are the only team to have sealed qualification for next year's World Cup in Russia, replace Argentina at the top of the pile, with wins over Uruguay and Paraguay in the last international break helping their cause.

Barcelona star Neymar has scored six goals in 10 qualifying matches, while Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has also been a key contributor with five from six games.

Elsewhere, Colombia moved up two places to fifth, with Belgium dropping below both Jose Pekerman's men and France down to seventh.

Switzerland moved up two spots into ninth, Poland increased one spot to reach a best-ever ranking of 11th and Italy rose three positions to 12, while Uruguay dropped six to 15th.

Sweden were the biggest movers in the top 50, rising 11 spots to 34. Meanwhile, struggling Netherlands – who sacked manager Danny Blind following their defeat to Bulgaria - dropped 11 spots to number 32, their lowest ranking.