Argentina And Chile Are Making Their Star Players Lionel Messi And Alexis Sanchez Suffer

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

As Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez made their way over to each other after Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Chile on Thursday, there was almost a deeper meaning behind their post-game embrace.

There was a sense of empathy between both players. They know what each other is going through with their floundering national teams.

While Argentina may be comfortable in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying after their latest win, and Chile remain the current Copa America holders, both nations are encountering a similar problem. And it’s a major one, perhaps the biggest they could encounter.

It is how to accommodate their best player, and in the process, not disillusion them. Both nations right now are pushing their respective star away, rather than pulling them in allowing them to show their best features.

Last night both Alexis and Messi were weighed down by their teams, unable to lift the burden and in turn restrict their own personalities on the field. Messi may have scored the winning goal and punched the air as the home crowd in Buenos Aires sang his name, but you could still feel his disenchantment and all this.

Messi is often accused of having a lack of motivation to play for Argentina, or failure to replicate his Barcelona form with his nation. But even if you do believe both points have weight, last night was a strong rebuttal on each count. How can Messi still possess the appetite to play for Argentina, let alone be expected to shine, when the setup for his nation is still so shambolic. From erratic selection decisions, to poor managerial choices, there is little for Messi to look forward to when he arrives off the plane from Barcelona.

He simply just wants to play football, but there are too man factors blocking him from doing so. In turn we are deprived of witnessing the greatest player ever on another stage. It’s not through want of desire on Messi’s part, it’s just reached a point where doing so can feel, well, futile.

Alexis maybe doesn’t have an issue on par with Messi’s, but there is still cause for great concern with the Arsenal man. After a torrid time with his club of late, Chile could’ve been a welcome relief. Instead it’s more mud Alexis must try to see through, but in turn becomes stuck one way or another.

Last night Alexis was reduced to chasing aimless balls lumped forward in his direction. When he did pick up the ball, often out on the left where he can’t influence to the level he’s capable of, he was isolated. Tiredness seemed to settle in early, and when Alexis stops running for a loose ball you know something is wrong.

Pizzi’s system has drowned the player, who has been tasked with keeping everyone afloat at his own cost. Sacrifice is all well and good but Alexis must be met at least halfway in what he gives up for the team. When, like Messi, he’s expected to start the move, maintain it, then finish it, you know there is a problem. When defenders are wildly gesticulating for someone to come and claim the ball, but with only one player willing to do so, there is a problem.

Neither Alexis or Messi are the problem though, and they are for most of the time, the solution. But that doesn’t mean you always have to go to them for the answers.