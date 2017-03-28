Sebastian Lletget Out for Six Months

OMNISPORT

United States and LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget will miss up to six months with a foot injury.

Lletget, 24, suffered the injury during USA's 6-0 thrashing of Honduras in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Initially thought to be a strain, Galaxy said on Tuesday Lletget had a Lisfranc injury. The three-time international needs surgery and is anticipated to be out for four to six months.

Paul Arriola gets #USMNT call, while John Brooks (sinus infection), Jordan Morris (ankle), Sebastian Lletget (left foot) & Orozco sent home — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) March 25, 2017

Atlanta United have also been dealt a blow as MLS leading goalscorer Josef Martinez was ruled out for at least a month with a quad injury.

The Venezuela forward, who already has five goals this season, suffered the injury on international duty.

The 23-year-old's move from Torino was only made permanent earlier this month.