Week 18 AP Poll and Complete Conference Tournament Schedule with TV Times

AP Top 25

1. Kansas (59)

2. Villanova (2)

3. UCLA (3)

4. Gonzaga (1)

5. Oregon

6. North Carolina

7. Arizona

8. Kentucky

9. Baylor

10. Louisville

11. West Virginia

12. SMU

13. Purdue

14. Duke

15. Cincinnati

16. Florida State

17. Florida

18. Butler

19. Saint Mary's (Cal.)

20. Wichita State

21. Virginia

22. Notre Dame

23. Iowa State

24. Wisconsin

25. Maryland

(###) Number of first place votes

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 28, Oklahoma State 23, Minnesota 22, Michigan 16, Dayton 11, Seton Hall 9, Southern Cal 6, Providence 5, Vermont 3, Arkansas 2, Miami 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 1, Michigan State 1, Princeton 1, UNC Wilmington 1

Who's on the move?

There was no movement in the top four, as Kansas, Villanova, UCLA, and Gonzaga remain 1-4 in the Week 18 AP Poll. All four teams received first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel who determines the poll. Oregon completes the top five.

No. 17 Florida and No. 18 Butler both fell five spots after suffering losses in Week 17. No. 25 Maryland rejoins the poll after being out for a week.

The addition of the Terrapins gives the ACC six teams in the top 25, the most of any conference. The Big 12 has four, while the Pac-12 and Big Ten check in three each.

2017 Conference Tournaments

AAC, Hartford, Conn., March 9-12 (ESPN2)

ACC, Brooklyn, March 7-11 (ESPN)

America Each, Campus Sites, March 1, 6, & 11 (ESPN 2)

Atlantic 10, Pittsburgh, March 8-12 (CBS)

Atlantic Sun, Campus Sites, Feb. 27, March 2 & 5 (ESPN)

Big East, New York, March 8-11 (FOX)

Big Sky, Reno, Nev, March 7, 9-11 (ESPNU)

Big South, Campus Sites, Feb. 28, March 2-3 & 5 (ESPN)

Big Ten, Washington D.C., March 8-12 (CBS)

Big 12, Kansas City, March 8-11 (ESPN)

Big West, Anaheim, March 9-11 (ESPN2)

Colonial, North Charleston, S.C., March 3-6 (CBSSN)

Conference USA, Birmingham, Ala., March 8-11 (CBSSN)

Horizon League, Detroit, March 3-7 (ESPN)

Ivy League, Philadelphia, March 11-12 (ESPN2)

MAAC, Albany, N.Y., March 2-6 (ESPN/ESPN2)

MEAC, Cleveland, Ohio, March 9-11 (ESPN2)

Missouri Valley, Norfolk, Va., March 6-11 (ESPN2)

Mountain West, Las Vegas, March 8-11 (CBS)

Northeast, Campus sites, March 1, 4, 7 (ESPN2)

Ohio Valley, Nashville, March 1-4 (ESPN2)

Pac-12, Las Vegas, March 8-11 (ESPN)

Patriot, Campus sites, March 2, 5, 8 (CBSSN)

SEC, Nashville, March 8-12 (ESPN)

Southern, Asheville, N.C, March 3-6 (ESPN/ESPN2)

Southland, Katy, Texas, March 8-11 (ESPN2)

Summit, Sioux Falls, S.D., March 4-7 (ESPN2)

Sun Belt, New Orleans, March 8, 10-12 (ESPN2)

SWAC, Campus sites, March 7, 10-11 (ESPNU)

WAC, Las Vegas, March 9-11 (ESPNU)

West Coast, Las Vegas, March 3-7 (ESPN)