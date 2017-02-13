College Basketball
Week 15 AP Top 25 Rankings and Can't Miss Matchups

ACC places six teams in the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (60)

2. Villanova (5)

3. Kansas 

4. Baylor 

5. Arizona 

6. UCLA 

7. Oregon 

8. Louisville 

9. West Virginia 

10. North Carolina 

11. Wisconsin 

12. Duke 

13. Kentucky 

14. Virginia 

15. Florida 

16. Purdue 

17. Florida State 

18. Cininatti 

19. SMU 

20. Creighton

21. South Carolina 

22. Saint Mary's (Cal.)

23. Maryland 

24. Butler 

25. Notre Dame 

(###) Number of first place votes

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1

Who's on the move? 

The top three remain intact as No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Villanova, and No. 3 Kansas hold their positions in the Week 15 AP Poll.

Only Gonzaga and Villanova received first-place votes from the 65-member media panel on Monday, with 60 and five respectively.

No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Arizona complete the top five of the poll.

No. 9 West Virginia jumps into the top 10 after Week 14 wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State. No. 12 Duke jumps six spots from No. 18 after the Blue Devils defeated then No. 8 North Carolina and Clemson in Week 14.

The ACC places the most teams in the Top 25 of any conference with six (No. 8 Louisville, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Duke, No. 14 Virginia, No. 17 Florida State, No. 25 Notre Dame).

SMU, previously ranked No. 25, improves to No. 19 after wins over Temple and then No. 11 Cincinnati. The Mustangs rank third nationally in 58.0 points allowed per game. Cincinnati falls to No. 18 in Week 15.

Notre Dame is the lone newcomer to the AP Top 25. 

Week 15 Ranked Matchups 

Monday 

No. 9 West Virginia (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) at No. 3 Kansas (22-3, 10-2 Big 12), 9 PM ET

Wednesday 

No. 12 Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC) at No. 14 Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC), 9 PM ET

Saturday 

No. 3 Kansas (22-3, 10-2 Big 12) at No. 4 Baylor (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), 1 PM ET

No. 14 Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC) at No. 10 North Carolina (21-5, 9-3 ACC), 8:15 PM ET

Sunday 

No. 23 Maryland (21-4, 9-3 Big Ten) at No. 11 Wisconsin (21-4, 10-2 Big Ten), 1 PM ET 
