Week 15 AP Top 25 Rankings and Can't Miss Matchups

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (60)

2. Villanova (5)

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Arizona

6. UCLA

7. Oregon

8. Louisville

9. West Virginia

10. North Carolina

11. Wisconsin

12. Duke

13. Kentucky

14. Virginia

15. Florida

16. Purdue

17. Florida State

18. Cininatti

19. SMU

20. Creighton

21. South Carolina

22. Saint Mary's (Cal.)

23. Maryland

24. Butler

25. Notre Dame

(###) Number of first place votes

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1

Who's on the move?

The top three remain intact as No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Villanova, and No. 3 Kansas hold their positions in the Week 15 AP Poll.

Only Gonzaga and Villanova received first-place votes from the 65-member media panel on Monday, with 60 and five respectively.

No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Arizona complete the top five of the poll.

No. 9 West Virginia jumps into the top 10 after Week 14 wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State. No. 12 Duke jumps six spots from No. 18 after the Blue Devils defeated then No. 8 North Carolina and Clemson in Week 14.

The ACC places the most teams in the Top 25 of any conference with six (No. 8 Louisville, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Duke, No. 14 Virginia, No. 17 Florida State, No. 25 Notre Dame).

SMU, previously ranked No. 25, improves to No. 19 after wins over Temple and then No. 11 Cincinnati. The Mustangs rank third nationally in 58.0 points allowed per game. Cincinnati falls to No. 18 in Week 15.

Notre Dame is the lone newcomer to the AP Top 25.

Week 15 Ranked Matchups

Monday

No. 9 West Virginia (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) at No. 3 Kansas (22-3, 10-2 Big 12), 9 PM ET

Wednesday

No. 12 Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC) at No. 14 Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC), 9 PM ET

Saturday

No. 3 Kansas (22-3, 10-2 Big 12) at No. 4 Baylor (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), 1 PM ET

No. 14 Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC) at No. 10 North Carolina (21-5, 9-3 ACC), 8:15 PM ET

Sunday

No. 23 Maryland (21-4, 9-3 Big Ten) at No. 11 Wisconsin (21-4, 10-2 Big Ten), 1 PM ET